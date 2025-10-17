FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
Since the measles shot contains whole replication competent measles viruses, they can be shed from a child who was injected with them to other people, even adults, who are susceptible to displaying symptoms, whether or not the person was “vaccinated”. All the vaccine does is create serum antibodies that cannot prevent an infection from happening, nor can the vaccine stop it from spreading. Historically, measles outbreaks occur after mass vaccination campaigns. In the Ukraine, measles cases were negligible in 2015 and 2016, less than 100 cases. But the vaccine coverage was low, about 42% for shot 1 and about 31% for shot 2. So, they decide to fix that low coverage with a mass vaccination campaign. What happened? The vaccine coverage went to 86% in 2017 while cases rose to 4,782. The coverage in 2018 was 91% while cases exploded to 53,219. As long as we keep injecting live replication competent measles viruses into the population, the measles will always be with us, exacerbated by mass vaccination campaigns. I was warning about measles vaccine failures over 40 years ago when I self-published “The Silent Killers”. https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/p/the-silent-killers-7c3

Trying hard
I witnessed the CDC from day one of the covid scamdemic on, we all did. Our government health officials have the greatest opportunity ever offered to answer so many questions about an entire Population supposedly naive to a new virus and how to handle it. They failed on every single count in horrifying ways. Watching people die on dangerous Ineffective Or even deadly hospital protocols and doing nothing about it. Refusing to publicize how much vitamin D and repurposed drugs like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin would minimize and quickly make covid just another cold. Vaers was a clown show. I suffered immediate heart problems with my first Moderna, Way before we started hearing about all the deadly dangers. I reported it to vaers and was so naive at the time that I actually waited for a phone call back so they could ask me more questions to get to the bottom of everything.

I have gone from a regular citizen who sort of thought the government had our best interests in mind to completely ignoring And rejecting almost everything I hear from the government. I did figure it out even by 2020 that we are completely on our own health wise and we better figure it out and get well-educated despite all the censorship. I'm old enough to remember measles, and it was just a fun week at home watching cartoons In my pajamas. With our excellent sanitation and plenty of food and shelter it was just a few days off of regular life.

