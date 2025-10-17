By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With >600,000 measles cases per year around the world it’s hard to get excited over a few hundred or a few thousand cases in the United States. Confidence in routine vaccines is plummeting with more attention given to vaccine side effects and rising rates of childhood allergic and neuropsychiatric diseases. The CDC should be doing all it can to improve transparency and accuracy of its reporting.

As of October 7, 2025, a total of 1,563 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States. Among these, 1,542 measles cases were reported by 42 jurisdictions: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. A total of 21 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the U.S.

There have been 44 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 87% of confirmed cases (1,355 of 1,563) are outbreak-associated. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases (198 of 285) were outbreak-associated.

In the context of outbreak investigations for vaccine-preventable diseases (such as measles), the CDC defines “vaccine status unknown” as the classification for persons whose vaccination history cannot be verified through written or electronic documentation, despite efforts to obtain such records from reliable sources like personal records, healthcare providers, schools/childcare facilities, public health departments, or immunization information systems. This category applies when immunization details (e.g., number of doses, administration dates, and intervals) remain incomplete or unavailable after thorough investigation.

Despite >12,000 employees and a >$9 billion budget, access to the patients, their doctors and vaccine records, and vaccination databases, it is simply not believable that the CDC is unable to verify immunization records. The public should view reporting “vaccine status unknown” as a potential cover for vaccine failure. The CDC should know vaccine status of every case. If measles immunization is failing, the CDC should transparently report this to the public.

