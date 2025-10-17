CDC Likely Concealing Measles Vaccine Failure
Agency lumps "unvaccinated" with "vaccine status unknown" in deceptive reporting
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
With >600,000 measles cases per year around the world it’s hard to get excited over a few hundred or a few thousand cases in the United States. Confidence in routine vaccines is plummeting with more attention given to vaccine side effects and rising rates of childhood allergic and neuropsychiatric diseases. The CDC should be doing all it can to improve transparency and accuracy of its reporting.
As of October 7, 2025, a total of 1,563 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States. Among these, 1,542 measles cases were reported by 42 jurisdictions: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. A total of 21 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the U.S.
There have been 44 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 87% of confirmed cases (1,355 of 1,563) are outbreak-associated. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases (198 of 285) were outbreak-associated.
In the context of outbreak investigations for vaccine-preventable diseases (such as measles), the CDC defines “vaccine status unknown” as the classification for persons whose vaccination history cannot be verified through written or electronic documentation, despite efforts to obtain such records from reliable sources like personal records, healthcare providers, schools/childcare facilities, public health departments, or immunization information systems. This category applies when immunization details (e.g., number of doses, administration dates, and intervals) remain incomplete or unavailable after thorough investigation.
Despite >12,000 employees and a >$9 billion budget, access to the patients, their doctors and vaccine records, and vaccination databases, it is simply not believable that the CDC is unable to verify immunization records. The public should view reporting “vaccine status unknown” as a potential cover for vaccine failure. The CDC should know vaccine status of every case. If measles immunization is failing, the CDC should transparently report this to the public.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Since the measles shot contains whole replication competent measles viruses, they can be shed from a child who was injected with them to other people, even adults, who are susceptible to displaying symptoms, whether or not the person was “vaccinated”. All the vaccine does is create serum antibodies that cannot prevent an infection from happening, nor can the vaccine stop it from spreading. Historically, measles outbreaks occur after mass vaccination campaigns. In the Ukraine, measles cases were negligible in 2015 and 2016, less than 100 cases. But the vaccine coverage was low, about 42% for shot 1 and about 31% for shot 2. So, they decide to fix that low coverage with a mass vaccination campaign. What happened? The vaccine coverage went to 86% in 2017 while cases rose to 4,782. The coverage in 2018 was 91% while cases exploded to 53,219. As long as we keep injecting live replication competent measles viruses into the population, the measles will always be with us, exacerbated by mass vaccination campaigns. I was warning about measles vaccine failures over 40 years ago when I self-published “The Silent Killers”. https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/p/the-silent-killers-7c3
I witnessed the CDC from day one of the covid scamdemic on, we all did. Our government health officials have the greatest opportunity ever offered to answer so many questions about an entire Population supposedly naive to a new virus and how to handle it. They failed on every single count in horrifying ways. Watching people die on dangerous Ineffective Or even deadly hospital protocols and doing nothing about it. Refusing to publicize how much vitamin D and repurposed drugs like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin would minimize and quickly make covid just another cold. Vaers was a clown show. I suffered immediate heart problems with my first Moderna, Way before we started hearing about all the deadly dangers. I reported it to vaers and was so naive at the time that I actually waited for a phone call back so they could ask me more questions to get to the bottom of everything.
I have gone from a regular citizen who sort of thought the government had our best interests in mind to completely ignoring And rejecting almost everything I hear from the government. I did figure it out even by 2020 that we are completely on our own health wise and we better figure it out and get well-educated despite all the censorship. I'm old enough to remember measles, and it was just a fun week at home watching cartoons In my pajamas. With our excellent sanitation and plenty of food and shelter it was just a few days off of regular life.