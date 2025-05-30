By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

To the layperson, Senator Richard Blumenthal’s (D-CT) opening remarks on May 21, 2025 (Senate HSGAC PSI) about the severe COVID-19 death toll in the United States led one to believe the vaccination program was all worth it despite harms caused by the injections. He said vaccines saved “millions of lives.” Blumenthal had assistants put poster boards behind him for added effect.

While the Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and the expert panel remained laser focussed on vaccine safety, no one challenged Blumenthal’s grim assessment of the pandemic.

I went to the CDC website and found in the data archives that according to the National Center of Health Statistics, 49.6% of COVID-19 deaths listed pneumonia on the death certificate. Thus the converse is shocking, 50.4% no mention of pneumonia was in the NHCS records.