By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With little press, on Friday April 25, 2025, the CDC floated out its survey results on uptake of the recommended respiratory viral vaccines: COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. As you can see a minority of Americans across the board are interested in taking more shots.

The CDC does not have vaccine administration data infrastructure to capture the real rate of vaccination in the United States. Rather it relies on survey data. Keep in mind that responder bias in general tilts the data towards positive responses. It is possible that the real rates of vaccination are less than half reported.

The ongoing COVID-19 vaccine debacle has been devastating to vaccine trust among American families. Lackluster estimated vaccine efficacy for this years influenza vaccine has worsened public confidence. Vaccinologists should take note of these data and find methods to develop safe and far more effective vaccines before they come back to the table and as for more customers.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org