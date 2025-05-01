FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Cafe Comments by Lauri Harris's avatar
Cafe Comments by Lauri Harris
2h

Vaccination syringes don't contain a cure. Your immune system is the cure. Vaccinations are disease or allergens placed in a syringe to by pass your body's external defenses and force your internal immune system into a battle of life and death. No wonder those who have never had a single vax are healthier.

They never let the trojan horse inside.

1 reply
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

Wait. The fact that Americans distrust vaccines is a good thing right? This is good news!

Not disappointing— but rather exhilarating!

From SIDS, to polio, to autism - vaccines have done more damage than any good attributed to them:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-polio-cover-up-how-a-disease

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

1 reply
3 more comments...

