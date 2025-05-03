FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
franco nocentini's avatar
franco nocentini
4h

this is called misdirection, it's not that because the CDC says so that we have parasites, we have had them for a long time, any sedentary lifestyle, any intense work without physical activity, any "unnecessary" diet, any poisoning that stresses our defenses causes increases in parasites, always, this is called misdirection to operate a substitution in the imagination of people who are not very critical, with historical diseases that are amplified now, after 5 years of covid crime and vaccines, in short if it wasn't clear yet, this serves to cover up the fraudulent activities of the CDC with previous diseases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dianna b's avatar
Dianna b
3h

I find it very hard to believe anything the CDC states. After 4 years of lies, suddenly they are telling the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture