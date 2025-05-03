By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US Centers for Disease Control posted a summary of “neglected” parasitic diseases in the United States before a five year pandemic focus on viral threats.

Most people think parasitic diseases occur in poor and developing countries, or are infections they might pick up on a trip to a foreign country. However, parasitic infections also occur in the United States, and in some cases affect millions of people. Often they can go unnoticed, with few symptoms. But many times the infections cause serious illnesses, including seizures, blindness, pregnancy complications, heart failure, and even death. Anyone—regardless of race or economic status—can become infected. CDC has targeted five neglected parasitic infections (NPIs) in the United States as priorities for public health action based on the numbers of people infected, the severity of the illnesses, or our ability to prevent and treat them. These NPIs include Chagas disease, cysticercosis, toxocariasis, toxoplasmosis, and trichomoniasis.

While each illness has diagnostic strategies followed by care providers, many patients want to take a proactive stance with respect to parasites. The CDC says the burden of parasitic diseases among Americans is high.

More than 300,000 people living in the United States are infected with Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite that causes Chagas disease, and more than 300 infected babies are born every year.

There are at least 1,000 hospitalizations for symptomatic cysticercosis per year in the United States.

At least 14 percent of the U.S. population has been exposed to Toxocara, the parasite that causes toxocariasis, and each year at least 70 people—most of them children—are blinded by resulting eye disease.

More than 60 million people in the United States are chronically infected with Toxoplasma gondii, the parasite that causes toxoplasmosis; new infections in pregnant women can lead to birth defects and infections in those with compromised immune systems can be fatal.

Trichomoniasis can cause pregnancy problems and increase the risk of other sexually transmitted infections including HIV. The Trichomonas parasite is extremely common, affecting 3.7 million people in the United States, although it is easily treatable.

If you think you could be impacted, contact The Wellness Company for a review with one of our doctors and look for the combination parasite cleanse featuring combined ivermectin/mebendazole.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage