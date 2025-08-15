This morning I woke up to a front page story in the Dallas Morning News about police body cam footage, captured during the May 24, 2022 Uvalde., Texas (Robb Elementary School) shooting.

The footage reveals heartbreaking scenes of parents begging police officers to intervene to stop the shooter from killing their children. The hesitation to stop the shooting at the scene came on the heels of an agonizingly slow response time to get law enforcement to the school.

The report immediately reminded me of Matthew Crooks—the Trump shooter in Butler, Pennsylvania—whose father called law enforcement five hours before the shooting and expressed grave concern about his son.

I have news for law enforcement: When a young man’s father calls you expressing grave concern about his son, and he emphasizes that the boy is a member of a local shooting club, you had better take the father seriously and start looking for the boy.

Parents don’t enjoy contacting the police about their troubled sons. They don’t do it for kicks. When they call you, it is because they are EXTREMELY CONCERNED.

On December 24, 2009, I passed through the Amsterdam airport and was subjected to a surprising line of questioning by passport control just before I boarded a flight to the United States.

Immediately I sensed that Dutch security personnel had received a tip that someone was planning to board a plane in Amsterdam to the United States and try to blow it up. I sense they must have received a tip along these lines, but apparently with no specifics.

The next day, I saw the news that Nigerian citizen Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab tried to detonate explosives in his underwear on Northwest Airlines Flight 253 from Amsterdam to Detroit.

His father, Umaru Abdulmutallab, had repeatedly contacted law enforcement and intelligence agencies to express concerns about his son's radicalization.

According to and ABC report:

Specifically, Umaru Abdulmutallab, a prominent Nigerian banker, went to Nigerian and US officials in November 2009, weeks before the attempted attack, to warn them that his son had been radicalized by Islamic militants in Yemen and had broken contact with the family. He met with CIA officers at the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, and reported his son's "extreme religious views," expressing concern that Abdulmutallab might be planning a suicide mission in Yemen. This information led to Abdulmutallab's name being added to a US counterterrorism database. Despite these warnings, Abdulmutallab was not placed on the no-fly list and was able to board Northwest Airlines Flight 253 on Christmas Day 2009, where he attempted to detonate an explosive device.

Hey, CIA — when a young man’s father goes out of his way to meet you at a U.S. Embassy to express his grave concern about his son planning an attack, he’s not kidding!

I’ve been following and cataloguing these stories for a long time, and I don’t believe that law enforcement and the CIA are that stupid. They may be stupid, but they’re not that stupid.

The persistent pattern in these incidents raises the strong suspicion that these incidents are allowed to happen because such incidents seemingly justify further expansion of the national security state and may be used by certain political interests to further their agendas.

Now comes the news—presented in multiple media reports—that CDC shooter Patrick Joseph White “had recently verbalized thoughts of suicide, which led to law enforcement being contacted several weeks before the shooting.”

Notice the vagueness of the wording in this particular PBS News report.

Patrick Joseph White was a thirty-year-old white male who lived with his parents. He had recently complained of suffering from depression, and he had expressed thoughts of suicide—that is, “suicidal ideation” in psychiatric parlance.

QUESTIONS:

1). What exactly was law enforcement told when officers were “contacted several weeks before the shooting”?

2). Why was law enforcement, and not a psychiatric counselor, contacted?

3). What did law enforcement ascertain about the young man’s mental health, and why was his mental health a matter of law enforcement or public safety?

4). Did the young man offer any specifics about his depression and “thoughts of suicide”?

5). Was the young man electronically corresponding with others about his thoughts and feeling?

6). Did others encourage him to express his anger by attacking the CDC? If so, what is their identity? (See my essay Textbook Case of FBI Grooming a Troubled Young Man to Commit Violent Crime).

These are obvious questions that anyone actually interested in the background of the shooting would want answered.

Instead, the corrupt media and politicians like Senator Richard Blumenthal have used the shooting to change the subject from the exponentially growing body of evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause a staggering array of physical and neurological harms.

The media has highlighted the fact that Patrick Joseph White attributed his depression and suicidal ideation to the COVID-19 vaccines that he received. Underlying all of the reporting is the assumption that the young man must have been wrong about his self-diagnosis.

Not one of the stupid and shallow reports I have read has posed the obvious question:

Is it at least possible that the COVID-19 shots he received DID cause a neuropsychiatric condition in the young man?

On June 6, 2025, Thorp et al.published a paper titled Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions.

Based on a meticulous examination of VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) data, the paper’s investigators found the following Neuropsychiatric Conditions associated with COVID-19 vaccination. Of particular interest in this case is the final category of disorders (see LLT (11) below).

LLT (47) associated with cognitive neuropsychiatric disorders with the exact wording and spelling used in VAERS: brain fog, brain injury, brain oedema, brain scan abnormal, cerebral atrophy, cerebral calcification, cerebral disorder, cerebral haemangioma, cerebral haematoma, cerebral haemorrhage, cerebral infarction, cerebral ischaemia, cerebral mass effect, cerebral microangiopathy, cerebral microembolism, cerebral microhaemorrhage, cerebral microinfarction, cerebral small vessel ischaemic disease, cerebral thrombosis, cerebral vascular occlusion, cerebral vasoconstriction, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, cerebral venous thrombosis, cerebral ventricle collapse, cerebral ventricle dilatation, cerebral ventricular rupture, delirium, dementia of the Alzheimer’s type, dementia of the Alzheimer’s type with delirium, dementia of the Alzheimer’s type with depressed mood, dementia with Lewy bodies, dementia, demyelinating polyneuropathy, demyelination, depressed level of consciousness, executive dysfunction, intellectual disability, intelligence test, intensive care unit delirium, ischaemic demyelination, mental disorder, mental fatigue, mental impairment, mental status changes, organic brain syndrome, perfusion brain scan, and perfusion brain scan abnormal. LLT (28) associated with general neuropsychiatric disorders with exact wording and spelling used in VAERS: acute psychosis, anxiety, anxiety disorder, conversion disorder, delusion, generalized anxiety disorder, mixed anxiety and depressive disorder, mania, manic symptom, neuropsychiatric symptom, neuropsychological test, panic attack, psychiatric evaluation abnormal, psychiatric investigation, psychiatric symptom, psychological factor affecting medical, psychological trauma, psychomotor hyperactivity, psychotherapy, psychotic behaviour, psychotic disorder, psychotic symptom, schizoaffective disorder, schizoaffective disorder bipolar type, schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder stress and stress at work.

LLT (11) associated with neuropsychiatric conditions focusing on suicidal/homicidal disorders with exact wording and spelling used in VAERS: aggression, depression suicidal, homicide, homicidal ideation, physical assault, physical violence, self injurious ideation, suicidal behaviour, suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and suicide threat.

Senator Blumenthal and his fellow corrupt idiot Congressmen need to start thinking very carefully about what precisely was injected into millions of Americans, including young, in the years 2021 and 2022.

Instead of worrying that vaccine criticism may be influencing troubled young men like Patrick Joseph White, they need to start worrying that White and others have suffered brain damage from the vaccines.

I’ll conclude this essay with some reflections not on mentally disturbed young men, but on mentally strong young men.

The average age of the U.S. Founding Fathers was 44. More than a dozen were under the age of 35. The began their Declaration with the following words:

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

I could easily assemble a list of grievances against the current U.S. government that would certainly be recognized as valid by every single man who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Young men who have not been emasculated, chemically castrated, or turned into dumb livestock by mindless entertainment and propaganda constitute the most likely members of any society to revolt against a corrupt and tyrannical state. This is the reason why controlling young men with various means—including conscripting them to fight wars abroad—has always been a primary concern of tyrants.

This is why our corrupt government and media were especially keen to force vaccination on the champion athletes Aaron Rodgers and Novak Djokovic—not because they posed a health threat to anyone (a totally preposterous notion) but because they are widely admired by young men who could be tempted to follow their example.

In the modern world, champion athletes are the equivalent of the great warriors of the past who led young men to victory against their oppressors. Think about the great Scottish hero Willam “Braveheart” Wallace, who is still celebrated in the Scottish national anthem as the “Flower of Scotland.”

O Flower of Scotland,

When will we see

Your like again,

That fought and died for,

Your wee bit Hill and Glen,

And stood against him (against who?),

Proud Edward's Army,

And sent him homeward,

To think again.

The U.S. government and the mainstream need to start “thinking again” because there are limits on how much tyrannical BS the mentally strong men of this nation will take. Most are now engaged in the business of minding their businesses and families, but I sense a growing discontent among this cohort with our corrupt establishment.

I sense that President Trump, HHS Secretary Kennedy, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other men in the new administration are still not sure that the strong men of this country expect them to stay on their stated mission of draining the swamp.

President Trump would do wonders in this regard by acknowledging that the COVID-19 mass vaccination program was part of the same monstrously corrupt enterprise that created the SARS-COV-2 virus. As we conclude our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

In 2020, under crushing pressure in the heat of the pandemic, it was perfectly understandable for President Trump to defer to the judgment of long-serving NIH directors Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci, especially given the president had no training in virology or immunology. However, now—five years later—it is no longer tenable for the president to main- tain this dangerous program that has already been acknowledged to have killed tens of thousands. . . .President Trump has taken bold and courageous action against Washington’s Deep State corruption. His constituency will hold him in the highest esteem if he now takes similar action against the corrupt, COVID-19 vaccine program. History will judge him harshly if he fails to do this.

