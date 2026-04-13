FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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HSingh
43m

Well replied Dr. McCullough! We'll now wait for them to "tell a fair and accurate story" as they stated to you.

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