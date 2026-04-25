By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recently podcaster Joe Rogan was in the White House with President Trump supporting development efforts with psychedelics after he was sharply critical of “Operation Epic Blunder” in the Middle East.

On April 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to accelerate the development of psychedelic drugs as medical treatments. The order calls for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give expedited consideration to psychedelics that meet certain criteria. It also calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to direct $50 million to match investments made by state governments into researching psychedelics as treatments for mental-health conditions.