FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

Regarding the first vaccine, it actually was put on pause earlier this year by the FDA. From an initial coverage, we read:

“ The FDA and the CDC are recommending a pause in the use of Ixchiq (Chikungunya Vaccine, Live) in individuals 60 years of age and older while the Agencies investigate postmarketing reports of serious adverse events, including neurologic and cardiac events, in individuals who have received the vaccine.”

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/fda-pauses-new-vaccine-after-deaths

This information may be new to a lot of people, but the methodology behind “viral” diseases is flawed and built on false premises. When we understand this, we no longer fear ‘viral’ pandemics that can be used as a way of control — ie, the 2020 pandemic.

Here’s some history on how we mistakenly discovered “viruses” : https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edward Flynn's avatar
Edward Flynn
1h

One thing the SARS infection highlighted was the audit of your health it comprised. Poor health resulted in severe symptoms. Robust health resulted in a mild flu.

Is this not the case for all viral infections? Avian flu is severe when there is dioxin exposure. Is this true for humans and other viruses? It’s a good bet, especially given the global poisoning in play and a wide range of pollutants, in the air, water and food.

Control mosquitos … good idea. More bats and frogs needed: we’re hiring.

But measure and control pollution, at least as important.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture