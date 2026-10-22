FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Geriatric101's avatar
Geriatric101
1hEdited

I'm so disgusted. That should be considered medical rape. They put a Bioweapon in their bodies that is harming them and in all probability sterilizing them. Each and every medical professional involved should be sued and jailed for medical malpractice. So a woman can abort a baby up to and including birth - my body my right. But children have zero protection. In the UK kids at a school were vaccinated without authorisation and only when the child got home did the children tell their parents who were furious. They are doing some incredibly corrupt things to children and no one is stopping them.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

Deranged Psychopaths!

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