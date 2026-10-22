by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Children’s hospitals across America are administering vaccines to children while they are unconscious under anesthesia for unrelated medical procedures. Credit to Jon Fleetwood for recently exposing this disturbing practice.

At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, thousands of children have received influenza injections through a diabolical program called “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize!”

The hospital’s own presentation documents approximately 4,000 influenza vaccinations administered through the initiative, including injections after anesthesia induction. Other hospitals with documented programs include Children’s Hospital Colorado and UNC Children’s Hospital (North Carolina).

Jon Fleetwood further reports that more than 18,000 children have received vaccinations under deep sedation or general anesthesia at Children’s Hospital Colorado since 2020, citing a March 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics publication.

Even more disturbing, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s presentation celebrated the program’s financial results:

“Not only did no families pay out of pocket for the flu shot, we generated >$60,000 in revenue!”

Documents additionally describe proposals to expand vaccination efforts to other hospital settings, additional childhood vaccines, and more medical institutions.

The programs describe obtaining parental permission before administering vaccines. Nevertheless, administering injections to unconscious children during unrelated procedures while bragging about profits is MONSTROUS.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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