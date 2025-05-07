FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute
3h

Of course, the State Department and the DOD in recent decades have been fully aware of creating the threat that provoked Russia. Interestingly, it was not such provocation that ultimately brought on this war, but rather the shelling of the Russian speaking people of Eastern Ukraine by the Azov (Nazi) Battalion. It would be analogous to D.C. sending waves of Antifa goons to attack Texans year after year and then Mexico, tired of seeing so many Spanish speaking people getting killed, deciding to go to war with D.C.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
4h

Maybe the USSA should STOP THREATENING (like the TERRORIST that it IS) and SANCTIONING, every country on the planet!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture