FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
1h

Martenson also believed in the so called “peak oil” B.S. Martenson also was a fear monger when COVID first came out. Martenson is a click bait dude trying to make a living on social media.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
11m

One thing most people ignore is that fact that there is plenty of oil pumping and refining capacity that does not rely on access to the Strait of H, and which is remaining untapped because if we ramp it all up (which requires investment money), we will prove that we don't really need the oil that comes through the Strait. Then, when the Strait does eventually open, there will be a massive oil glut and prices will fall drastically.

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