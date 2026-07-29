Chris Martenson On the Coming Energy Shock
Interview with renowned energy analyst about the economic devastation that awaits us if President Trump does not soon make a deal with Iran to restore peaceful navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Dear Substack Readers,
Please listen to and share my conversation with Chris Martenson about the coming energy shock if the Trump administration doesn't soon make a deal with Iran.
ABOUT CHRIS: Chris Martenson, PhD (Duke), MBA (Cornell) is an economic researcher and futurist specializing in energy and resource depletion, and co-founder of PeakProsperity.com (along with Adam Taggart). As one of the early econobloggers who forecasted the housing market collapse and stock market correction years in advance, Chris rose to prominence with the launch of his seminal video seminar: The Crash Course which has also been published in book form (Wiley, March 2011) and is a popular, highly regarded distillation of the interconnected forces in the Economy, Energy and the Environment (the "Three Es" as Chris calls them) that are shaping the future.
Martenson also believed in the so called “peak oil” B.S. Martenson also was a fear monger when COVID first came out. Martenson is a click bait dude trying to make a living on social media.
One thing most people ignore is that fact that there is plenty of oil pumping and refining capacity that does not rely on access to the Strait of H, and which is remaining untapped because if we ramp it all up (which requires investment money), we will prove that we don't really need the oil that comes through the Strait. Then, when the Strait does eventually open, there will be a massive oil glut and prices will fall drastically.