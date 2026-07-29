Dear Substack Readers,

Please listen to and share my conversation with Chris Martenson about the coming energy shock if the Trump administration doesn't soon make a deal with Iran.

ABOUT CHRIS: Chris Martenson, PhD (Duke), MBA (Cornell) is an economic researcher and futurist specializing in energy and resource depletion, and co-founder of PeakProsperity.com (along with Adam Taggart). As one of the early econobloggers who forecasted the housing market collapse and stock market correction years in advance, Chris rose to prominence with the launch of his seminal video seminar: The Crash Course which has also been published in book form (Wiley, March 2011) and is a popular, highly regarded distillation of the interconnected forces in the Economy, Energy and the Environment (the "Three Es" as Chris calls them) that are shaping the future.

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