A declassified, seven page document titled “Special Research for Artichoke” has been making waves. For those unfamiliar with Project Artichoke, it began in 1951, during the tenure of CIA director Walter Bedell Smith and Scientific Director, Dr. H. Marshall Chadwell. The code name “Artichoke” was inspired by New York City gangster Ciro Terranova, AKA “the Artichoke King.”

The project was directed by Paul F. Gaynor, a former Army Brigadier General. Gaynor kept a file of federal employees and Congressmen suspected of being homosexuals. In 1953, John C. Montgomery, who worked for the State Department, with access to classified information, hanged himself in his Georgetown residence after he was informed he was on Gaynor’s list.

Under Gaynor’s direction, Project Artichoke became a vast research project. Researchers have long suspected that the Church Committee’s revelation of the CIA’s notorious Project MKUltra mind control experiments, mostly using LSD, had the effect of obscuring the Agency’s much larger Project Artichoke.

The 1951 Pont-Saint-Esprit, France mass poisoning, in which 250 residents were afflicted with severe hallucinations, was officially attributed to ergot poisoning of bread produced in a local bakery. Investigative journalist Hank P. Albarelli Jr. has presented evidence that the poisoning was a Project Artichoke experiment.

The recently published document titled “Special Research for Artichoke” is consistent with the suspicion that the CIA was seeking to discover mind control methods for even large populations. Especially chilling is the document’s assertion, “This type of [mind control] drug should also be capable of use in standard medical treatments such as vaccinations, shots, etc.”

Equally disturbing was the Project’s investigation of using viruses, including dengue fever, as incapacitating agents, both short-term and long-term, for individuals or populations.

As I discuss in my forthcoming book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, it far from clear that the Church Committee hearings of 1975 put a complete end to CIA covert programs such as Mockingbird (for using American journalists as propagandists) and Artichoke (for chemical and biological mind control). The laboratory creation of SARS-CoV-2, with Gain-of-Function techniques developed at UNC Chapel Hill, and the US military’s involvement in developing and distributing of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, should therefore be regarded as possible outgrowths or even continuations of Project Artichoke.

Though I have no evidence, I would not be surprised if Project Artichoke explored ways to lower testosterone among American males, which has happened at an alarming rate over the last few decades. A 2020 study published by Patel, Fantus, et al. found that testosterone levels have markedly declined—not only among older males, but also among adolescent and young adult men (AYA), with a deficiency prevalence of 10%-40% among adult males, and 20% among AYA men aged 15-39 years.

Lowering testosterone would be be an effective way for the government and its creepy intelligence agency to make American men more docile, lethargic, and less able to think clearly.

