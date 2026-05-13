FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Patrick Smith's avatar
Patrick Smith
3h

It's a start. Miles to go before I sleep...

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bri fleming's avatar
bri fleming
3h

Fauci will pay for his crimes in the next life!

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