FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
25m

"Growth continues so long as the minority retains its creative vitality and inspires collective effort."

True. Yet may we define 'growth' as neither economic nor technological dominance but rather conscious human evolution toward wellness, sovereignty and peace?

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V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
18m

We can also think of the decline as growing old and dying, like any living system. Stanley Salthe writes about this. As a complex system grows old, it calcifies and becomes reactive trying to preserve its state rather than to adapt.

So, are we all in agreement that the US government can't be reformed and needs to be rebooted to the Constitution?

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