FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John's avatar
John
4h

Dr's Anthony Fauci and Anthony Fauci? You must have been in a hurry!

Just teasing.😁

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
5h

Vale Dolly Parton, loved by millions! She was admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center on August 21, dying four days later. It is not known if she had recently received a booster. However, Dolly received the Moderna COVID-19 primary vaccine doses in March 2021 (first dose around March 2, followed by the second dose shortly afterward). Subsequently, in a May 2026 video update, she stated that her “immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years.” Counting back from May 2026 places the onset roughly in 2023.

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