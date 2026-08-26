Yesterday, I posted a short documentary film detailing how Drs. Anthony Fauci & Rochelle Walensky concealed from pregnant women the miscarriage risk associated with COVID-19 vaccination. Several readers wrote to tell me that the exposition was impaired by the video’s fast pace and small script that was hard to read. Others complained that the spooky sound effects detract from the true horror of this story, which should be allowed to stand on its own.

In response to readers’ requests, I spent the better part of today working on the film to make the exposition clearer and less encumbered by distracting effects.

I believe the film illuminates one of the greatest crimes in medical history. I therefore beseech my readers to watch this revised version, and to like and share this post with your friends. Many thanks!

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