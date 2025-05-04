Col. Lawrence Wilkerson — former Chief of Staff to U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell—recently gave an amazingly frank interview with Norwegian international relations analyst Glenn Diesen.

Wilkerson confirms my worst suspicions that Washington foreign policy institutions have, since the end of the Cold War, been taken over by ignorant, arrogant, and incompetent psychopaths.

He describes the CIA as being essentially an agent of chaos, which reminded me of the Joker (played by Heath Ledger) in the 2008 film The Dark Knight without his honesty about who he is and what he is doing.

The CIA’s purpose seems to be to destabilize and destroy under the virtue-signaling guise of spreading “liberal democracy” — a concept that, in its own practice, the CIA treats with contempt.

Wilkerson describes, how Obama was drawn into the destruction of Libya; how Washington manipulated European allies, using Jens Stoltenberg as a useful idiot; how color revolutions and regime changes were orchestrated through NGOs; and how the CIA created ISIS.

The apotheosis of the CIA’s bloody pigheadedness was its transformation of Ukraine—starting around 2004—into a weapon for the intended purpose of destroying Russia. The ultimate fruit of this depraved enterprise is likely to be the destruction of Ukraine and the sowing of implacable hatred towards the West in the hearts of ordinary Russians—people who had, until recently, had a fair measure of affection for the West.

Unfortunately, despite President Trump’s apparently good instincts, he has (for reasons that are unclear) allowed the Neocon cancer to colonize his administration as well.

The interview is an expression of an idea that goes back to Homer’s Iliad and Thucydides History of the Peloponnesian War—namely, that war is the chief occupation of man and the organizing principle of any complex society. War is apparently our ineluctable fate.

Especially astonishing is the fact that Europeans have been unable to resist the CIA’s influence. European leaders are weak, venal, and feckless. Now that the World War II generation has died out, Europeans are like children who are unable to learn from the experience of their parents, but must experience their own loss and pain in order to acquire wisdom.

Share