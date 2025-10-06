FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Martha
I read the Swedish study (Ahlqvist et al.) carefully - the full article, not just the abstract, particularly looking at the "methods" - and it looked to me like they did not truly know how much Tylenol was even taken by the mothers. When Tylenol was prescribed by a physician, it was documented how many tablets the woman received from the pharmacy, but there was no determination of how much she truly took. For myself, I have numerous bottles of prescribed meds at home that I have never taken - for example, Tylenol with Codeine prescribed for dental work but I never took any of the medication; or Tylenol with codeine after a surgical procedure, when I only needed one tablet but received a dozen. A muscle relaxer that I never took after I read the side effects, though it was filled twice because my husband picked it up on my behalf, not realizing I didn't want it. So in this study - just looking at how many tablets were filled is not, in my opinion, a reasonable way to know how much Tylenol was taken, if any was even taken. They also considered that women may purchase nonprescription Tylenol that was not filled at the pharmacy, but from what they wrote it sounded like they really had not done a good job accounting for these either. If they don't know how much Tylenol was taken, or even if Tylenol was taken at all, the study is meaningless, even though it looks great from the abstract. But I think there methods of accounting for actual Tylenol use were very poor. I can't quote the article directly right now because I don't have access at the moment. My email account at the college where I teach got hacked last week and my password was frozen by IT who have not restored my account yet. But I read this carefully several days ago.

Even if you assume that everyone who filled a prescription truly did take some, it matters how much the mother took, because part of the criteria for determining causality (the Bradford Hill criteria) says that you would expect, if a med caused some problem, your chance of having the problem is greater if you took more of the meds, compared to someone else. So how much the woman took and of course knowing for sure if she took it at all, is important information that I don't think is accurately known from the methods used.

On the other hand, a different study, published August 14, 2025, analyzed 46 different studies on the association between Tylenol used by the mothers and autism and ADHD in the children. This is the study: Prada, D., Ritz, B., Bauer, A.Z. & Andrea Baccarelli. Evaluation of the evidence on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders using the Navigation Guide methodology. Environ Health 24, 56 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12940-025-01208-0. And This study by Prada et al., , and found the majority of these studies showed a strong effect, plus also a dose effect, in that mothers who took Tylenol for more than four weeks, had the highest risk of having a child with autism or ADHD, a greater risk compared to mothers who took it for a shorter period of time.

According to the Bradford Hill criteria for causality, when you see an association & hope to figure out, is the one thing causing the other, you look at consistency - is this happening over and over in different studies? In this case, out of 46 studies, the majority showed this association, not just one or two. It also should be strong association, not a tiny, iffy one - and in this case, that was true. Then, the dose-response as I mentioned, which was present - the children of the women who took Tylenol for 4 weeks or longer had greater risk of having ADHD or autism. And then, is it plausible, is there any realistic explanation that is logical that shows how this could happen. And in fact, in our bodies, we all make glutathione which helps our bodies to inactivate harmful chemicals that we may be exposed to. But Tylenol depletes glutathione & leaves people more vulnerable to toxins. Tylenol itself is toxic, and is known to cause many cases of liver damage and even liver failure every year. It can damage cells & not only liver cells.

Because babies in the womb during weeks 4 through 8 have all their organs and organ systems rapidly developing during that time, that is a time of special vulnerability when exposure to any chemical might cause damage to the developing organ even something that might not bother at all later on. So, partly it may make a difference at what point in the pregnancy the mom took a medication. As pointed out in Dr. McCullough's article, many meds are associated with various problematic outcomes. It's good to minimize any meds that you don't have to take during pregnancy. But in the US, it is apparently recommended that women take 4 vaccines during pregnancy, one of them being the flu shot. The flu shot, or at least some flu vaccines, have aluminum in them, which is a neurotoxin. Aluminum can cross the placenta, and it can get into the babies brain. But if the mother takes Tylenol due to a vaccine reaction, maybe a fever or discomfort after the vaccine, she is depleting her glutathione which makes her then less able to inactivate various toxins in her body - so this has been proposed as a plausible mechanism by which Tylenol could be causing harm.

In the end, I think that probably the in utero exposures are not really the most important concern, but with all the aluminum that has been in the vaccines until about now, and kids getting repeated doses of aluminum from infancy through adulthood, and again, aluminum being a neurotoxin, the bigger concern might be all the aluminum that has been injected into children and then the infants or children being given Tylenol after the shots. Hopefully we'll get greater clarity on that soon with some of the new research that is anticipated to be available soon.

Alexandra
First of all, I don’t trust all the alphabet soup agencies you agree with. They have proven time and again to be untrustworthy. No one cares what they say anymore.

Secondly, the manufacturer itself was concerned about a link with autism, according to leaked emails, and did what Pharma always does and sweep it under the rug. That is concerning.

However, I still do not believe the link is strong. Why? Because nearly every pregnant woman probably takes Tylenol. They are told by their “trusted” doctors that it is the ONLY safe pain reliever/fever reducer to take during pregnancy. This has been true for decades. Thankfully, I did not take it during my two pregnancies over 2 decades ago, because I would not take any medications.

What is being missed in focusing on taking Tylenol during pregnancy, is that it is much more harmful to give to an infant. I remember 30 years ago, those in the holistic community warning about giving Tylenol after vaccines. Which again, is exactly what doctors tell parents to do when they spike a fever after vaccination. If I remember correctly, they believed it caused a Cytokine Storm which caused damage to the brain.

Are there any studies on giving Tylenol to infants after vaccination?

There are already thousands of parents who believe their child regressed into autism after routine vaccinations. It would be interesting to know how many of those children took Tylenol as well.

