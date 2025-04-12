I’m at the “Sense & Sensibility Conference” taking place this weekend at Cambridge, University. I gave my presentation (on the U.S. Biological Defense Program) yesterday at Jesus College, where Archbishop Cranmer (theological founder of the Church of England) graduated in 1515.

One of my favorite poets, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, was at Jesus College from 1791 until December 1793, when he abruptly enlisted in the 15th (The King's) Light Dragoons under the false name Silas Tomkyn Comberbache. Why exactly he did this wasn’t understood at the time, though it was suspected that he lost his mind over his unrequited love for a girl named Mary Evans.

I didn’t realize that Coleridge was at Jesus College until I arrived. The discovery struck me as extremely serendipitous, as I happened to be thinking about his poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” on the train from London, when I wrote my post “Rackets, Rackets Everywhere.”

The “Ancient Mariner” is an old, wandering man tormented by his youthful, wanton act of shooting an albatross with a crossbow while on a voyage in the Antarctic. For mysterious reasons, his slaying of the albatross causes his crew members to die one by one.

The nominal theme of the conference is the war in Ukraine, but the underlying spirit is our loss of confidence in our institutions in the United States and Great Britain.

In the West, we are told that Russia is the bad guy. The trouble for sensible people is that we have lost faith in our governments to tell us the truth about what is going on within our own borders, never mind what is going on in foreign countries thousands of miles away.

A personal highlight for me has been hanging out with former British MP Andrew Bridgen, who was the only Member of Parliament to criticize the government’s abominable COVID-19 pandemic response. This goes to the heart of our little Congress in Cambridge.

Most members of Parliament claim to be serving the British people. At the same time, these same members of Parliament have played along with concealing the true origin or SARS-CoV-2, and have refused to say a word about the harms of the COVID-19 vaccine program that was mandated on all British healthcare workers. Indeed, most members of Parliament refused to grant MP Bridgen the courtesy of listening to his presentations about the harms of COVID-19 vaccines.

With Andrew Bridgen, Thierry Laurent Pellet, Anthony Webber, and Ray DiLorenzo

I believe my presentation about the U.S. Biological Defense Program will be of interest to our Focal Points readers and will post the video as soon as I receive the file.

