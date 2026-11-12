FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Tim Moore's avatar
Tim Moore
7h

Thanks for this useful, informative, and explanatory description of a reality that many, I suspect, are not fully aware of. Your work is appreciated for those of us interested in full transparency from those who wield power.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
7h

So it sounds like conspiracy is something that actually has criminal charges- but the word and the way it’s used has a different perspective so we don’t see what’s in front of us as conspiracies.

Phenomenal, phenomenal stuff here.

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