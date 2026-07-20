FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Robert's avatar
Robert
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Can you please comment on what the ramifications of widespread distribution and use of the wellness kits would be on antibiotic resistance of bacteria to which we are exposed? Should users be concerned, or is it a non-issue so long as they complete the full course of antibiotics each time they use them? I've always thought that this is one key reason why antibiotics generally require a prescription.

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