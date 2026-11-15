FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
2h

Separate point - we see the maxim “never let a crisis go to waste” in action with a surprisingly fast plea for massive funding with legislation already in hand. I’m sure nobody is wondering whether this crisis was manufactured.

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
2h

These systems may be old and desperately in need of updating, but that in no way is a “real cause”. It’s an assessment but not a root cause of a technical cascade. In my experience investigating outages caused by a single port on a single switch going unstable yet somehow taking down entire data centers and corporate databases and applications for extended duration, it is a cascade of software bugs in separate components from multiple vendors in the communications and application stack. For example, a bug exposed under stress that resets a table tracking locks on a critical system file can then cause higher level I/O operations to begin failing. An issue on a single link should never cause such an outage if the next higher system layers are robust. It may be the case that engineers of those layers didn’t design for such a failure mode, assuming something like that would ‘never happen’ and coding simple drastic ungraceful actions (or no actions) in response.

I’m confident there is more to the technical story of this failure that has not yet been exposed. The next “why” of the “five whys” is why did that excessive router traffic lead to a network going down.

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