By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

With over 70% of the world’s population having received at least one dose of an immune-dysregulating and potentially carcinogenic COVID-19 vaccine, urgent investigation into potential solutions is warranted to address the skyrocketing cancer rates:

As I summarized last month, mushrooms show immense potential—mechanistically, epidemiologically, and clinically—in both the prevention and treatment of cancer:

Cordyceps is a genus of parasitic fungi known for infecting insects and other arthropods, famously turning them into so-called "zombies" by taking over their central nervous systems, manipulating their behavior, and eventually killing the host to grow and spread its spores. The most well-known species, Cordyceps sinensis and Cordyceps militaris, have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries for various health benefits, including boosting energy, enhancing athletic performance, supporting immune function, and improving libido. Cordyceps contains various beneficial substances, including polysaccharides (galactomannan), nucleotides (adenosine and cordycepin), cordycepic acid, amino acids, and sterols (ergosterol and beta-sitosterol).