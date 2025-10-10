FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Brien
2h

So many people have no character because they have no True North. As every captain of the high seas has known for centuries, if you lose true north you can no longer navigate. Said another way and to quote GK Chesterton: “Those who decide that they do not believe in a living God do not of a sudden believe nothing. They believe anything”.

Ruth Gordon
2h

Oh, the mind virus is even more pervasive among "intellectuals" than you even realize. To wit, the Supreme Court of the US is leaning toward (if not having already) ruling that a medical board in Colorado violated free speech by setting guidelines for therapists restricting them from urging minors to change genders.

That's right, medical board guidelines on health are now subject to "1st Amendment" protections. Just let the gravity of that sink in. This will not only allow lawyers, not scientists and professionals, to decide what is valid science and treatment but will also work in reverse to subvert free speech and make the 2020 censorship on vaccines and covid look like a dress rehearsal. Furthermore, it weakens America's defenses against globalist schemes like the WHO pandemic takeover of any nation by simply declaring an emergency.

SCOTUS is largely clueless and useless in defending citizens. It only defends the will of the professional class and federalists.

