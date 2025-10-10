It was miraculous. It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character.

―Joseph Heller, Catch-22

Mia Hughes is, according to her online bio:

Mia Hughes is a prominent thinker specializing in paediatric gender medicine, psychiatric epidemics, social contagion, and the intersection of trans rights with women’s rights. She is the director of Genspect Canada, and the author of The WPATH Files, an investigative report based on leaked internal communications from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

Please watch and share this recording of her recent talk on the origin of the psychic contagion of so-called “transgender medicine.” Her exposition is a shocking testament of how easy it was to corrupt the medical establishment—an establishment that is now irrevocably stained from its embrace of the monstrous lies of “transgender medicine” and “COVID-19 vaccines.”

Note her remark that many kids suffering from so-called “gender dysphoria” are “confused” and “probably autistic.” In our autism research at the McCullough Foundation, we are finding evidence that many of the most susceptible kids to satanic “gender dysphoria” suggestion are those suffering from autism.

Thus we see that medical profession’s obsession with hyper vaccinating children is probably contributing to its lucrative practice of butchering adolescents with surgery and turning them into freaks with high doses of sexual hormones.

I remain astonished that “transgender medicine” for minors is still legal in many states and countries. It’s a perfect expression of Joseph Heller’s observation that turning the moral and intellectual world on its head is “almost no trick at all” when so many people have no character.

Share