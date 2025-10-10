Corrupting Medicine Was "No Trick At All"
The monstrous lie of transgender medicine reveals that most of the establishment has little brains, soul, or character.
It was miraculous. It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character.
―Joseph Heller, Catch-22
Mia Hughes is, according to her online bio:
Mia Hughes is a prominent thinker specializing in paediatric gender medicine, psychiatric epidemics, social contagion, and the intersection of trans rights with women’s rights. She is the director of Genspect Canada, and the author of The WPATH Files, an investigative report based on leaked internal communications from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.
Please watch and share this recording of her recent talk on the origin of the psychic contagion of so-called “transgender medicine.” Her exposition is a shocking testament of how easy it was to corrupt the medical establishment—an establishment that is now irrevocably stained from its embrace of the monstrous lies of “transgender medicine” and “COVID-19 vaccines.”
Note her remark that many kids suffering from so-called “gender dysphoria” are “confused” and “probably autistic.” In our autism research at the McCullough Foundation, we are finding evidence that many of the most susceptible kids to satanic “gender dysphoria” suggestion are those suffering from autism.
Thus we see that medical profession’s obsession with hyper vaccinating children is probably contributing to its lucrative practice of butchering adolescents with surgery and turning them into freaks with high doses of sexual hormones.
I remain astonished that “transgender medicine” for minors is still legal in many states and countries. It’s a perfect expression of Joseph Heller’s observation that turning the moral and intellectual world on its head is “almost no trick at all” when so many people have no character.
So many people have no character because they have no True North. As every captain of the high seas has known for centuries, if you lose true north you can no longer navigate. Said another way and to quote GK Chesterton: “Those who decide that they do not believe in a living God do not of a sudden believe nothing. They believe anything”.
Oh, the mind virus is even more pervasive among "intellectuals" than you even realize. To wit, the Supreme Court of the US is leaning toward (if not having already) ruling that a medical board in Colorado violated free speech by setting guidelines for therapists restricting them from urging minors to change genders.
That's right, medical board guidelines on health are now subject to "1st Amendment" protections. Just let the gravity of that sink in. This will not only allow lawyers, not scientists and professionals, to decide what is valid science and treatment but will also work in reverse to subvert free speech and make the 2020 censorship on vaccines and covid look like a dress rehearsal. Furthermore, it weakens America's defenses against globalist schemes like the WHO pandemic takeover of any nation by simply declaring an emergency.
SCOTUS is largely clueless and useless in defending citizens. It only defends the will of the professional class and federalists.