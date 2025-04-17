Because Canada doesn’t have much of a film industry, most of humanity doesn’t realize that some of the best Hollywood comedians are from Canada. These include Martin Short, John Candy, Mike Myers, Jim Carry, Rick Moranis, Eugene Levy, Phil Hartman, Dan Ackroyd, and Leslie Nielson.

All of these talented Canadians indicate that Canada must have a great sense of humor. Nevertheless, it seems that few laughed at President Trump calling Justin Trudeau “Governor Trudeau,” which struck me as hysterically funny.

Could the United States annex Canada? Since the U.S. fought on the side of the British in World War I, most Americans and Canadians have forgotten the long history of tension between the two nations, starting with the War of 1812.

War Plan Red was drawn up in the 1930s in the event it came to blows between the U.S. and the British Empire. As Wikipedia describes the plan:

War Plan Red first set out a description of Canada's geography, military resources, and transportation and went on to evaluate a series of possible pre-emptive American campaigns to invade Canada in several areas and occupy key ports and railways before British troops could provide reinforcement to the Canadians—the assumption being that Britain would use Canada as a staging point. The idea was that US attacks on Canada would prevent Britain from using Canadian resources, ports, or airbases. A key move was a joint US Army-Navy attack to capture the port city of Halifax, cutting off the Canadians from their British allies. Their next objective was to "seize Canadian Power Plants near Niagara Falls. This was to be followed by a full-scale invasion on three fronts: from Vermont to take Montreal and Quebec, from North Dakota to take over the railhead at Winnipeg, and from the Midwest to capture the strategic nickel mines of Ontario. In parallel, the US Navy was to seize the Great Lakes and blockade Canada's Atlantic and Pacific ports.

A 2015, the New York Post published an interesting report on War Plan Red and how it could, in theory, still be activated should the U.S. decide to make a move against its northern neighbor.

In 1935, “the US Congress approved $57 million for an updated version of the plan,” and to build “three military airfields disguised as civilian airports on the Canadian border, which would be used to launch preemptive strikes against Canadian air forces and defenses.” By this time, however, Britain had long since conceded that if the US did invade Canada, they would be unable to defend it, and also decided that losing Canada “would not be a fatal blow to Great Britain, whose empire then covered about 25% of the world’s landmass.” War Plan Red was never put to use, was declassified in 1974, and signs of hostility between the two countries seem to have all but disappeared. Or have they? “During a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on June 18, 2014,” writes Lippert, “Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.) said that, based on his knowledge, ‘the Pentagon has a contingency plan on the shelf for just about every possible scenario,’ including ‘an invasion by Canada.’ ”

I began this essay by referring to Canada’s sense of humor because the notion of the U.S. annexing Canada strikes me a pure fodder for President Trump’s peculiar combination of bluster, comedy, and political theater.

However, strictly as a thought experiment, let’s imagine that President Trump is serious about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Would Mark Carney be better at playing the role of Canada’s Churchill than Conservative Party candidate Pierre Poilievre?

A related question: What are we to make of Trump’s recent endorsement of Mark Carney? One wonders how Neil Young reconciled his decision (yesterday) to endorse Carney with Trump’s decision to do the same.

It seems to me it would be a great pity if Canadians decide to elect Mark Carney—the epitome a programmed WEF globalist banker automaton—because they believe he would be more skilled at protecting Canadian interests from Donald Trump. Everything about Carney indicates that he serves globalist interests, and not the interests of the Canadian people.

