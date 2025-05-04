By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As the estimated U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death toll breaches 600,000, we must stand in solemn solidarity and remembrance of the fallen — just as we have for those who fought and died in service to our country.

You may be thinking: “This can’t possibly be true.”

But it’s important to understand that 600,005 vaccine deaths is actually a conservative estimate:

COVID-19 Vaccine VAERS U.S. Death Reports: 19,355

Conservative VAERS Under-Reporting Factor (URF): 31

The Lazarus et al report, funded by HHS and conducted at Harvard Pilgrim, found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS.

Thus, the true URF could be greater than: 100

Conservative COVID-19 Vaccine Death Estimate

19,355 x URF of 31 =

600,005 U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deaths

U.S. War Death Estimates

WW1 American Death Toll: 116,516

WW2 American Death Toll: 405,399

Vietnam War American Death Toll: 58,209

580,124 U.S. War Deaths

This means that the COVID-19 vaccines likely killed more Americans than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War combined. Alternatively, the mRNA injections could have killed as many Americans as the Civil War. And yet — they are still being administered to millions of American babies, children, adults, and the elderly.

It’s 2025, and no one in the White House has yet acknowledged that we’ve just lived through a second Civil War — one without bullets, but with syringes:

One of the greatest crimes in American history is still happening in plain sight.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

