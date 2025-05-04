FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Murphy's avatar
Kelly Murphy
3m

TRAGEDY BEYOND BELIEF YET NO ONE HAS BEEN HELD ACCOUNTABLE?

Fuckery at its best!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3mEdited

Heartbreaking 💔… and they are still on the market. The cashier at the grocery story is on his 6th jab , “ doesn’t want to kill his parents “ . I tried speaking with him , called me a conspiracy theorist and believed everything that Fauci said . Until our government takes them off the market, you cannot reason with a person with this mindset.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture