By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Multiple independent analyses, including those by Verma 2021, Krauson 2023, Schwab 2023, and Gill 2023 have concretely demonstrated Pfizer or Moderna mRNA and/or Spike antigen in human heart tissue following vaccination, primarily in myocarditis or sudden‑death autopsies, verified by RT‑qPCR, in situ hybridization, or protein immunostaining. Together, these findings establish a clear biological pathway by which vaccine‑derived Spike mRNA reaches and is expressed within the human myocardium.