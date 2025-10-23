COVID mRNA Vaccine and Spike Protein Identified In Human Heart Tissue
Cause of myocarditis evident, yet cardiology societies remain willfully blind.
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Multiple independent analyses, including those by Verma 2021, Krauson 2023, Schwab 2023, and Gill 2023 have concretely demonstrated Pfizer or Moderna mRNA and/or Spike antigen in human heart tissue following vaccination, primarily in myocarditis or sudden‑death autopsies, verified by RT‑qPCR, in situ hybridization, or protein immunostaining. Together, these findings establish a clear biological pathway by which vaccine‑derived Spike mRNA reaches and is expressed within the human myocardium.
