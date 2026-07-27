FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Lois Lassiter's avatar
Lois Lassiter
1h

I have my own laying hens. I collect fresh eggs. My chicken house is hardly hygienic. I am also a veterinarian. I don't worry AT ALL about the chicken poo on my eggs. I'm sure it contains some nasty stuff....chickens are nasty beasts. But I don't worry about it. I don't sanitize my eggs. My hens are happy and healthy and well fed. I will say the same for myself.

As a vet, I have a hypothesis, that I am sure NO ONE will study......WHO gets 'infected' with Salmonella, e. coli, etc? Are they healthy people with healthy immune systems? Why aren't we taking a page from the FBI and looking at victimology?

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salience's avatar
salience
2h

Tainted Eggs: "Industrial Agriculture: The Root Cause Nobody Wants to Discuss."

What nobody wants to admit or discuss is the root cause of the root cause. Corporations just play by the rules of the game, or they fail. Here's the root, root cause:

https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/methyl-isocyanate

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