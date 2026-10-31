FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Party of 1's avatar
Party of 1
31m

Thank you for the heads up. This substack is such a great source of important information.

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Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
28m

Thank you so very much for the info. Very concerning, what else are the hidding from us.

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