FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Rachel
1h

From what I can gather the USA Presidents from 1990 onwards have done Israel’s bidding for years sadly. To get things straight, I’m NOT pro Hamas, I am pro Christian Palestinians though. Anyway I digress, if you include Trump in that bunch of US presidents, not sure if you are, but aside from him, one thing is for sure - as a Brit we’d take DT ANY day over the Marxist megalomaniac we presently have at number 10. The UK currently have 3,800 people in jail just for social media posts and at least you’re not over run with ☪️🥷🏽 🕌 in the USA, although New York need to take a look at London with Sadiq Khan and be careful who they vote for ………..😞

3 replies
Sarah F
1h

I am pretty convinced that our democracy is doomed to fail. We cannot keep going on like this, flipping from one party rule to another, with the divide in between growing by the moment. I lean conservative, and in my view, the past 5-10 years have been the most eye-opening. This country will never survive if we do not impose term limits in congress, severely limit the influence of big pharma and other corporate lobbyists, and dismantle the control the Fed has over our banking system. I don’t see any of this ever happening, so I think we’re all screwed.

3 replies
25 more comments...

