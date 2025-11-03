In 121 A.D. Gaius Suetonius Tranquillus (called “Suetonius” by scholars) wrote De vita Caesarum (The Lives of the Caesars, now best known as The Twelve Caesars). Suetonius wrote the book while serving as personal secretary to the emperor Hadrian.

The portrait that Suetonius paints is not pretty. He regales the reader with sensational accounts of cruelty, depravity, over-the-top luxury, brutality, sexual perversion, gross overspending, self-aggrandizing militarism, and stupidity.

Even after making generous allowances for the book’s sensationalism, gossip, and propaganda, the reader will struggle to admire these guys.

What is it about wealth and power that makes people behave so foolishly and selfishly? Their behavior resembles that of people who are giddy drunk.

I wonder if Hadrian—who considered himself a Stoic philosopher, aesthete, and gentleman—may have endorsed the negative portrait of his predecessors to make himself (with his own faults) look better by comparison.

Whatever the case may be, I often think about The Twelve Caesars when trying to evaluate our ruling class since Bill Clinton took office on January 20, 1993. I sometimes toy with the idea of writing a Suetonius knock-off of about the five presidents who have held office during our post-Cold War era (working title, The Five Squanderers).

Rome survived the crazy era the Twelve Caesars. The combined reigns of Hadrian and Marcus Aurelius (from 117 to 180) was a time of far greater prudence. I suspect that the U.S. will survive the psycho clown show of the last 33 years, but it leaves little for the younger generations to admire.

