In a recent interview with GB News correspondent, Rep. Noted neocon Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) threatened to kill journalist Tucker Carlson if the two ever cross paths.

When Steven Edginton asked him if he’d ever met Carlson, Crenshaw answered, "If I ever meet him I'll f—-in' kill him," adding "No seriously, I would kill him."

Crenshaw’s intemperance reminded me of Preston Brooks, the Representative of South Carolina who beat Massachusetts Senator Charles Sumner almost to death with a cane on the floor of the Senate in 1856.

Brooks, a Democrat, was incensed by the Republican Sumner’s abolitionist speech in which in sharply criticized Brooks's first cousin once removed, South Carolina Senator Andrew Butler. To be sure, Sumner was exceedingly provocative when he said.

Mr. Butler believes himself a chivalrous knight … Of course he has chosen a mistress to whom he has made his vows, and who, though ugly to others, is always lovely to him; though polluted in the sight of the world, is chaste in his sight. I mean the harlot Slavery.

After Sumner gave his speech, Brooks approached him while he was seated at his desk, writing letters, and said, "Mr. Sumner, I have read your speech twice over carefully. It is a libel on South Carolina, and Mr. Butler, who is a relative of mine."

Wikipedia provides a decent account of what happened next.

As Sumner began to stand up, Brooks hit Sumner over the head several times with his cane, made of thick gutta-percha with a gold head. Sumner was trapped under the heavy desk (which was bolted to the floor), but Brooks continued to strike Sumner until Sumner wrenched the desk from the floor in an attempt to escape. By this time, Sumner was blinded by his own blood. He staggered up the aisle and collapsed unconscious. Senator John J. Crittenden, Representative Ambrose Murray (R-NY), and others attempted to restrain Brooks before he killed Sumner but were blocked by Keitt, who brandished a pistol and shouted at the onlookers to leave Brooks and Sumner alone. Brooks continued beating Sumner until the cane broke, then quietly left the chamber with Keitt and Edmundson. Brooks required medical attention before leaving the Capitol, because he had hit himself above his right eye with one of his backswings. Sumner suffered head trauma that would cause him chronic pain and symptoms consistent with what would now be called traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, and spent three years convalescing before returning to his Senate seat. He suffered chronic pain and debilitation for the rest of his life.

Preston Brooks

Dan Crenshaw

Many at the time observed that in addition to being homicidal, the Representative of South Carolina had appallingly boorish manners that contradicted the Southern planter’s public image of being a gentleman.

The question arose as to why Brooks didn’t just challenge Sumner to a duel. He apparently thought about it, and consulted with Representative Laurence M. Keitt (also a South Carolina Democrat) on dueling etiquette. Keitt said that dueling was for gentlemen of equal social standing. In his view, Sumner was no gentleman, no better than a drunkard due to his coarse and insulting language toward Butler. And so Brooks decided to thrash him with a cane.

Upon hearing the news of Crenshaw’s statement, Tucker Carlson said, "Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address.”

Both Carlson and Crenshaw are apparently handy with pistols, which makes me wonder if dueling will be resurrected to settle their disagreement. In all seriousness, the Representative from Texas should grow up and cease talking like a foul-mouthed teenager. It’s very unbecoming of a Texan and a United States Congressman.

Share