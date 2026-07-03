By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I wonder how many cardiac arrests in young people during the pandemic were actually a result of COVID-19 vaccination. In order to make that determination we would need full proof of vaccination, brand, dates given, clinical history including a background devoid of heart problems, the paramedic/emergency room notes, and of course an autopsy that ruled out other cardiac problems (eg hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) and an autopsy finding mRNA (reverse qPCR) and Spike protein (immunohistochemical staining) with inflammation in the heart. Disappointedly we are left with cases like this one.

The Kaanta Laga Girl: Fame, Vaccination, and a Career Cut Short

Shefali Jariwala wasn’t just another pretty face in the sea of early-2000s Indian entertainment. When the Kaanta Laga remix dropped in 2002, it detonated across the subcontinent’s music channels with the force of a cultural event. The video—a slick, provocative reimagining of the classic folk number—turned Jariwala into an overnight sensation. She wasn’t a trained actress or a Bollywood insider; she was a model from Gujarat who suddenly found herself christened the “Kaanta Laga Girl,” a moniker that would follow her for the rest of her life.

The success of that single music video is hard to overstate. In an era before YouTube algorithms and TikTok virality, Kaanta Laga achieved the kind of saturation that required MTV India and Channel V to play it on heavy rotation, and they did. Jariwala’s face—and the video’s distinctly bold aesthetic for its time—became synonymous with a certain moment in Indian pop culture: the moment when remix culture went mainstream.