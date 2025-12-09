FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
1h

Thank you, THANK YOU! Please keep up this good work and we will spread the word. ❤️🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
San's avatar
San
1h

WOW!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture