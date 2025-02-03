Deciding Whether to Accept an Unvaccinated Child into a Pediatric Practice
Vignette in New England Journal of Medicine Would be Better Informed with Studies Reporting Unvaccinated Pediatric Outcomes
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I was struck with a recent New England Journal of Medicine vignette concerning a healthy unvaccinated child. The questions imply a weighty decision for the pediatrician on whether or not to accept the patient into practice. You are going to be shocked at how many doctors would deny care to this partially vaccinated toddler who simply has not taken the MMR vaccine out of parental concerns for autism as a vaccine side effect.
