by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Declassified CIA documents reveal that in 1952, U.S. intelligence officials were exploring chemical methods to influence and control human behavior.

An April 24, 1952 memorandum titled “Special Research for Artichoke” proposes developing drugs capable of inducing anxiety, depression, hopelessness, nervousness, and lethargy in “subjects.” It discusses both immediate-use drugs and substances designed for long-term administration over extended periods, to be concealed in food, water, beverages — and even “standard medical treatments such as vaccinations, shots, etc.”

Project ARTICHOKE focused on interrogation techniques, hypnosis, amnesia, and chemical incapacitation within the CIA’s Technical Services Staff. The program laid groundwork for MK-ULTRA, formally initiated in 1953 and later exposed during congressional investigations in the 1970s.

Disturbingly, since 2021, over 70% of humanity received a neurotoxic agent masquerading as a “vaccine”. The same goals outlined in the CIA document (vaccines/drugs capable of covertly inducing anxiety, depression, and lethargy) are now being observed in COVID-19 vaccinated populations.

Multiple peer-reviewed studies have now linked the COVID shots to increased risks of:

1. Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

2. Depression (+68.3%)

3. Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

4. Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

5. Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

6. Ischemic stroke (+44%)

7. Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)

8. Transient ischemic attack (+67%)

9. Myelitis (+165%)

10. Myasthenia gravis (+71%)

According to two recent VAERS studies, CDC/FDA safety thresholds were breached (PRR ≥ 2 compared to flu shot) for 146 brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric disorders, some of which include:

1. Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) — 847× more likely to be reported vs. flu shot

2. Brain clots – 3,000× more likely

3. Dementia – 140× more likely

4. Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely

5. Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely

6. Psychosis – 440× more likely

7. Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely

8. Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely

9. Schizophrenia – 315× more likely

10. Depression – 530× more likely

11. Brain abscess — 120× more likely

12. Violent behavior – 80× more likely

13. Cognitive decline – 115× more likely

14. Delusions – 50× more likely

The mRNA shots appear to disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the now surging rates of cognitive decline.



Yes, these numbers are unfortunately real. Here are the studies:

1. Association between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions

2. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system

3. Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea

4. A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer’s disease

5. Impact of COVID-19 vaccinations on hospital admissions for neurological diseases in the Lombardia over-12 population. Data from a self-controlled case series analysis

6. COVID-19 mRNA Injection Spike Protein Expressed in Cerebral Arteries of Stroke Patients for 17 Months

7. Spike Protein Persists in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis and Causes Neurological Damage

If the CIA was secretly discussing covert methods to alter human behavior in the 1950s, it would be no surprise if similar classified projects emerged in the decades that followed.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.