FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Hanley's avatar
Chris Hanley
1h

Hopefully people will wake up to the fact that the 70% of the population who took the Covid jab(s) are victims of the greatest medical crime against humanity in human history… anyone who injected another person, without giving informed consent, (which is all of them) should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Had there been informed consent prior to injection, no one would have taken the shots.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
1h

Per Epstein documents, Epstein was focused on Vagus nerve as a point of entry and autonomic nervous system

Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture