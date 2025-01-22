The following is a portrait of Thomas Cranmer, the first protestant Archbishop of Canterbury from 1533 to 1555.

I believe that Cranmer was too willing to participate in King Henry VIII’s machinations against his wives, most notably his treacherous treatment of Anne Boleyn, whose family had been Cranmer’s patron. However, there can be no doubt that Archbishop Cranmer was an extraordinary Biblical and theological scholar. He is also credited with editing the Book of Common Prayer.

The following is a portrait of the Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who led the Inauguration Prayer Service for President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025.

During her service, she exhorted President Trump to "have mercy" on immigrants and transgender youth.”

In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared. There are gay, lesbian, transgender children, Democratic, Republican, independent families – some who fear for their lives.

I was confirmed in the Episcopal Church and have observed its spiritual decline for the last thirty years. In my experience with members of the Episcopal clergy, they are far more interested in trendy secular causes and virtue signaling than in the Gospel. With her Inauguration Prayer Service, Bishop Budde underscored the sad fact that the Episcopal Church is now primarily an institution for preaching ideological sentiments that few are interested in hearing. Obviously President Trump—who invited the Village People to perform at his final rally—does not wish to harm “gay, lesbian, and transgender children.”

The Bishop is a tiresome ninny.

