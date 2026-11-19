By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As a Texan, experiencing our heat and high electricity and water bills, I’ve wondered why data centers are targeting the Lone Star State.

The Cloud Is a Heat Engine

Every watt that goes into a server comes out as heat. That’s not a bug or a design flaw—it’s the First Law of Thermodynamics applied to modern data centers. Which makes the geography of the data center boom one of the strangest self-inflicted ironies in modern infrastructure: an industry whose core physical problem is removing heat has decided to concentrate itself in the hottest parts of the country.