Yesterday a deeply eccentric Polish friend called me at 8:30 pm in Dallas, which made it 3:30 am in Central Europe. I feared that it must be bad news, but in fact he was lying awake with a burning question in his head—namely:

“Was Jeffrey Epstein the most diabolically fascinating guy in history"?

“I guess he was.”

“Why was he involved in ALL of the big deals—ALL of the really crazy stuff with huge money, corrupt politicians, gangsters, bankers, technology guys, arms dealers? It’s like he was in the middle of EVERYTHING.”

“I don’t know,” I replied. “He must have been a really magnetic guy.”

“What exactly was so cool about him that all of these powerful people wanted to hang out with him all the time and bring him into all their deals?”

“I don’t know,” I repeated.

“Do you think he was the greatest genius in history?”

“Maybe.”

“Is it possible that all the talk about him being evil is from people who were envious of him because he had so many hot chicks?”

“I suppose that too is possible,” I replied. “Nowadays nothing would surprise me.”

My old friend’s line of question was partly tongue-in-cheek, but also an expression of genuine perplexity.

Really, why did Epstein have his fingers in so many big, rich pies?

This evening, while contemplating this question, I stumbled across the following conversation between renowned investigative reporter, Catharine Herridge, and national security analyst, Morgan Wright, about emerging evidence that Epstein assisted Saudi defendants in their effort to block the lawsuit of the families of 9/11 victims.

I have been intriguing story of Saudi involvement in 9/11 for over twenty years, as I reported in my 2023 post A Case Study of Congressional Concealment

Now it emerges that Epstein was involved in this intrigue as well! The man was ubiquitous!

Share