FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Christopher Blau's avatar
Christopher Blau
13m

9-11 , BITCOIN, CLONING, SEX TRAFFICKING, HUMAN ORGAN HARVESTING , DNA MRNA, SARS COV2, GATES, SPECIAL SCIENCE PROJECT FENETICS, C LONING LABS ROCCO RANCH AND LITTLE ST JAMES.

LIST GOES ON N.ON

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
14mEdited

He was covering for the Israeli's who used the Saudi's. Mossad or his buddy Ehud Barak would have used him to do that. He did not think of it on his own. Jeffery was a Baal Worshiper. Nothing special about him, he just had no moral limits.

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