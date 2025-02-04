Did the Mysterious NGOGO Chimpanzees Become Democrat Senators?
The most brutal chimpanzee society ever documented seems to have moved from the Ugandan jungle to the Senate chamber.
Years ago I watched a terrifying documentary about the “Most Violent Chimpanzee Society Ever Discovered”—namely, “the mysterious Ngogo chimpanzees of Uganda.”
Within this society exists a troupe of hyper-aggressive males that have formed into something resembling a human military unit that patrols around the jungle and goes completely ballistic when they encounter other animals, which they literally tear limb from limb.
To me, the most fascinating moment in the documentary is when a group from this gang attack an alpha male named Grappelli (no relation to the French jazz violinist) for no apparent reason. Something about Grappelli enrages the troupe, prompting it attack him with a ferocious torrent of rage.
Watching the unhinged behavior of senior Democrat Senators at RFK, Jr.s confirmation hearing, I was reminded of the Mysterious Ngogo Chimpanzees and even wondered if these ruffians had left the jungle of Uganda and taken up residence in the Senate building.
Spot on! Our deranged senators on both sides of the aisle have lost their compass because their only goal is to stay in office and do the bidding of the big medicine cartel!
They don’t give a damn about the great harm that has been created by a dysfunctional healthcare system!
Kennedy is an intelligent, principled, courageous individual who can't be controlled, hence he poses a threat to their power. We must understand, those sociopaths/psychopaths care about one thing only and that's power. They are mentally diseased, thus their unhinged behavior really comes as no surprise. Don't fall for their nonsense egalitarian rhetoric; it is utterly self serving and manipulative.