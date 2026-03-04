The means of defence against foreign danger have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. —James Madison

Divide et Impera — divide and rule. It’s literally the oldest trick in the political playbook. When the mass of ordinary, naive, hardworking people start to wake up to the reality that they have been manipulated, exploited, and played by an arrogant ruling class that regards them with contempt, the ruling class starts a war abroad against an evil and menacing foreigner. This completely changes the subject and focuses all attention on the evil foreigner, thereby eliminating the revolt at home.

Since the Financial Crisis of 2008, the ruling class has performed various iterations of this misdirection trick. In the wake of the crisis—with the Treasury and Federal Reserve giving hundreds of billions of bailout funds to the very bankers who caused the crisis—the media began incessantly talking about a purportedly resurgent racism in the United States. Don’t focus your ire on Wall Street bankers — it’s redneck plumber with the Confederate flag on his ball-cap that’s the real threat to the nation.

The “divide and rule” trick was also evidenced with the entire “Russian-Collusion” hoax that got the country squabbling about President Trump purportedly being in league with the perfidious Vladimir Putin.

Same trick with the fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine and the hideous lie in 2021 that it was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been performing the same trick in his own country. It’s no secret in Israel that, for many years, Netanyahu endorsed the policy of allowing the funding of Hamas in Gaza, regarding it as a way to maintain a division between the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank.

Netanyahu faces immense domestic pressure, widespread protests, families of hostages demanding a ceasefire deal, and ongoing corruption trials. He is also contending with mounting economic strain and divisions within his coalition over military recruitment laws. More than half of Israelis now regard him with grave suspicion.

In the U.S., under the leadership of Thomas Massie, the extended release of the Epstein Files was the closest our evil ruling class has come to being fully exposed since Allen Dulles was appointed CIA Director in 1953.

Since 1953, the Military Industrial Complex and the banking cartel have run this country. At the end of his second term, President Eisenhower awakened to the reality of the monster he had helped to create, and he said so in his Farewell Address of 1961.

President Kennedy tried to stand up to these gangsters by forcing Dulles out of office in April 1961. That he was assassinated by the CIA working with mafia elements is obvious to anyone who takes thirty seconds to consider that Jack Ruby, a local mafia hood, shot Lee Harvey Oswald in the Dallas Police Department basement. Following this obvious elimination of a key witness, LBJ appointed Allen Dulles to be a key figure on the Warren Commission.

The same corrupt trick was repeated in 2020 when the WHO sent a delegation led by Peter Daszak to Wuhan, China to investigate the origin of SARS-CoV-2—the causative agent of COVID-19. Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance had played a key role in creating the virus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This was the equivalent of giving Charles Manson a special commission to investigate the murder of Sharon Tate.

A similar trick was repeated when Trump sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—two known cronies of Benjamin Netanyahu—to negotiate with the Iranians. The entire point of their mission was not to avoid a regime change war, but to find reasons for starting it.

Note how they have twisted Iran’s offer to surrender its 60% enriched uranium in order to avoid war. Witkoff spun it to make it sound like the Iranians were boasting, when in fact they were attempting to use this asset as a bargaining chip. Wouldn’t you do the same if you were them?

The terms the Witkoff and Kushner offered to Iran were even more humiliating than those the Austrians offered to Serbia in 1914. They literally had the chutzpah to tell the Iranian delegation that they could avoid being attacked if they agreed to surrender not only their 60% enriched uranium, but also their navy and ballistic missiles—that is, all of their significant military assets for projecting power.

In none of the media coverage have I seen even the slightest acknowledgement that, for all of their faults, the men who run Iran—the modern form of the ancient Persian civilization—should be expected to have at lost a modicum of masculine pride.

Witkoff’s proposal was the equivalent of an MMA fighter telling a young man at a bar, “Pay for my beer and go to the men’s room for twenty minutes so that I can chat up your pretty girlfriend or I’ll kick your ass.”

As for why the Iranians wanted to have the capacity to develop nuclear weapons—they were merely following the rationale that President Kennedy explicated to Prime Minister Ben Gurion in 1963, when he made it very clear that if the Israeli’s acquired a nuclear weapon, everyone else in the neighborhood would seek to acquire the same to achieve a balance of power in the region.

Everyone who has studied international relations understands the balance of power imperative that governs all nation states. It was the subject of Henry Kissinger’s doctoral thesis and his 1957 best seller, A World Restored: Metternich, Castlereagh and the Problems of Peace 1812-1822.

What is happening now raises the suspicion that President Trump had too many powerful associates who got caught in Jeffrey Epstein’s pied-piper trap, and his hand was forced by Netanyahu and his cronies in the U.S. to get on with attacking Iran.

Of couple of my Israeli friends have assured me that the aerial bombing campaign will swiftly destroy Iran’s military capacity and liberate the Iranian people to choose a government that respects human rights and doesn’t threaten its neighbors.

Who will replace the Mullahs? Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has been proposed—that is, the son of the the Shah of Iran who was installed by Allen Dulles’s CIA in 1953 following Operation Ajax that overthrew Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq.

This idea is almost as stupid as the installation of Ahmed Chalabi—once dubbed the "George Washington of Iraq”—as Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq in 2005. Chalabi was a convicted fraudster and was later revealed to be a double agent of Iran.

As I write this post, I can already hear the protests that I am “defending the monstrous Iranian regime.” NO I AM NOT. I am merely reiterating the wisdom of our Founding Fathers—starting with President Washington’s Farewell Address of 1796—that it is NOT the responsibility of the American people to slay the world’s monsters.

To my Israeli friends: I wish them well and I hope that the Iranian people will simply accept that this military action against their regime and military needed to happen. However, as someone who has studied history for 45 years, I have strong reason doubt that this military operation will go as planned. More likely, it will produce a host of unforeseen and terrible consequences for everyone involved, including the Israeli people.

It’s already happening to the Gulf States, whose ports and oil infrastructure are being hit hard. Many commentators have characterized these attacks as having no military value for Iran, overlooking they fact that the U.S. Navy will now have to refuel and re-provision far from the Persian Gulf.

Instead of worrying about the monsters in Tehran, 6,000 miles away, we Americans should concern ourselves with the monsters who rule us here in the United States. The Epstein Files revealed that our ruling class has become as degenerate as it is selfish, greedy, and contemptuous of ordinary Americans. While our government tries to control the ancient peoples and conflicts of the Middle East, it can’t even maintain the sewage infrastructure in around our nation’s capital—a fact so rich in putrid symbolism as to be almost beyond belief.

