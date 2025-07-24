DNI Gabbard stated on Wednesday that she was referring former President Barack Obama for criminal charges to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Key elements of her statement are as follows.

We have referred and will continue to refer all these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this. The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.

The Obama administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election.

In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him .

President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax , suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from shoddy sources, disobeyed IC standards, and knowingly lied to the American people.

CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper and others included the Steele Dossier in the 2017 ICA, thereby overruling senior Intel officials who warned them it was fabricated and should not be used.

Obama ordered the Intelligence Community to create an Intelligence Community Assessment they knew was false, promoting a contrived narrative, with the intent of undermining the legitimacy and power of a duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump.

I have been following this story closely since 2017, and I find Gabbard’s conclusions to be consistent with my overwhelming impression from the outset that the Trump-Russia Collusion narrative was a treasonous intrigue against President Trump and the U.S. Constitution.

The U.S. Justice Department should perform a thorough criminal investigation of President Obama and the other key players in this conspiracy. If DNI Gabbard’s interpretation of the evidence is proven to be correct in matters of fact and law, the conspirators should be swiftly prosecuted.

NOT theatrical Congressional hearings with grandstanding Representatives and Senators, but a criminal prosecution appears to be warranted.

For more information about this story, see DNI Gabbard’s post on X.

Share