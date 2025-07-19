Since the first allegations of Trump-Russian Collusion emerged in early 2017, I have perceived this narrative to be an an obvious intrigue and conspiracy—conceived by the thoroughly corrupt Obama Administration—to subvert the 2016 presidential election.

As is characteristic of people who are, to some degree, psychopathic and Machiavellian, the cabal that fabricated the Trump-Russian Collusion intrigue projected onto their victims precisely the scheme that they themselves were undertaking.

Now comes the news that Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, is releasing hard documentary evidence that the Obama Administration did indeed commit a Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency.

Did Obama, Clapper, et al. commit treason? If so, should they receive capital punishment? Director Gabbard’s memo reminds me of Thomas Jefferson’s November 13, 1787 letter to William Stephens, the son-in-law of John Adams, in which he reflected that a nation’s rulers must, from time to time, be reminded of the mortal danger in which they will find themselves if they lapse into tyranny. As he put it:

And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.

