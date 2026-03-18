FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

Do human love to kill each other? No, absolutely not. Does it occur? From time to time under various circumstances.

Is war entirely propagated by evil forces? Absolutely. This is what is the root cause of wars as humans do not look to kill masses, but an evil force that infects humans does — and uses other humans to spread this evil message.

Humans, in real situations work together and achieve greatness as I wrote about the Tonga Boys: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-real-lord-of-the-flies-what-really

Humans don’t love to kill each others, but evil does. Evil compels humans to kill each other

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Not so much. It is governments that love to kill humans but the truth is that few in government are actually human.

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