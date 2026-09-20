By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Almost weekly in the news is another public figure with turbo-cancer. You can imagine how many ordinary people are dealing with this now after the pandemic.

The Unasked Question: Post-Pandemic Colorectal Cancer and the Spike Protein

Stephen Garcia was 38. No family history. No screening protocol that would ever have caught it in time.

🏈 The Case That Doesn’t Fit the Brochure

Stephen Garcia — the South Carolina quarterback, the one who never backed down — announced in spring 2026 that he had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. He’d been feeling pain in his lower-left abdomen since the previous July and waved it off. Athletes do that. His wife pushed him to get an ultrasound. Spots on the liver. Two lesions on the right lobe. A colonoscopy that couldn’t even be completed. A biopsy. Stage 4.