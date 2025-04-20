Anne Dachel, author of Anne’s Substack, did a fine job of compiling MSM reporting on RFK, Jr.’s April 16 autism press conference (see The Media Slams RFK, Ignores Zahorodny.

RFK, Jr. with Rutgers University autism researcher, Dr. Walter Zahorodny

Reading her survey this morning, I was reminded of a thought I’ve had for some time—namely, MSM reporters aren’t only selected for their docility and their mercenary predilections, but also for the ease with which they can be brainwashed and refuse to awaken, no matter how much data hits them on the head.

Note the obvious fallacy of the chief critical MSM talking point—namely, that the stunning increase of the incidence of autism is an artifact of better awareness, detection, and expanded diagnostic criteria.

This assertion/talking point ignores the obvious fact (highlighted by the HHS Secretary) that 25% of recently diagnosed cases involve the gravest conceivable disabilities such as the inability to speak, to be toilette trained, and to refrain from banging their heads on solid objects.

One doesn’t have to be an expert in the nuances of autism diagnosis to recognize these cases. Naturally, the parents of these children are not keen to advertise the disaster with which they are contending. Most are completely overwhelmed by it, and cannot take such disabled children into public places because of the disruption it could cause.

How could so many MSM reporters so uncritically repeat the assertion that the staggering increase of severe autism in recent years is simply a matter of better detection?

As a veteran true crime author, I have, for decades, analyzed the conduct of guilty people. The extremely aggressive maligning of medical researchers such as Andrew Wakefield indicates that the guys at the top who have directed this smear campaign either know or strongly suspect that there is indeed a link between the childhood vaccine schedule and autism.

Their smearing of Dr. Wakefield—using classic mafia tactics—is characteristic of people who are covering something up because they know the liabilities of its full disclosure and widespread recognition are incalculable and would result in total ruin.

The guys at the top know what’s going on. The MSM journalists who get hired to report on public health affairs are apparently selected because they have, in their personal presentation, indicated that they are incapable of independent critical thinking. Their catastrophic stupidity may be one of their chief qualifications for the job.

