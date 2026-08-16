FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Spence
3h

They murdered babies and people, I don’t think it covers killing humans?

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
3h

Repeal the PREP Act - Dear Lord, deliver us from evil, grant us the Courage to continue to speak Truth to medical tyranny & take right action. Blessing & gratitude JL. In God we Trust ...

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