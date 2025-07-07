The producers of Died Suddenly just issued a detailed report on the U.S. government’s prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore.

Utah plastic surgeon Dr. Kirk Moore is facing thirty five years in federal prison for destroying thousands of vials of COVID-19 vaccine, giving his patients vaccine cards without taking the shots, and injecting saline into children whose parents wanted them to believe they got vaccinated without risking the deadly side effects. . . . Officially, Dr. Moore and his co-defendant, are being charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting. The “government property” being referred to is $28,028.50 worth of “government-provided COVID-19 vaccines”, also referred to by Pfizer as “government prototypes” due to their experimental, untested, and dangerous nature. Dr. Moore is also accused of specifically distributing at least 1,937 “fraudulently completed vaccination record cards” to his patients, none of which are testifying for or against him in this case, and also administering saline shots to some of their kids, admitted by the DOJ to have been carried out with the full knowledge and consent of their parents, so their children would actually believe and act as if they were vaccinated, and not have to lie to live a normal life with their friends amidst the pandemic mandates and madness.

In other words, Dr. Moore gave many of his fellow Americans a way to maintain their bodily autonomy and to avoid receiving experimental genetic transfer shots that were widely suspected at the time to have been improperly tested. Since then, thousands of studies have been published in peer-reviewed literature demonstrating a shocking array of harms caused by this peculiar species of “government property.”

The charges against Dr. Moore were filed by the creepy and tyrannical administration of Joe Biden. That President Trump’s DOJ persists in prosecuting him strikes me as unfathomably strange.

We urge U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to drop the charges against Dr. Moore and to focus the Justice Department’s efforts on prosecuting real criminals, and not a man who provided an invaluable service to his fellow Americans by helping them to avoid a significant risk of injury and death.

