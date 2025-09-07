FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Gilmore's avatar
Tony Gilmore
7h

What is real Courage and Faith. Congratulations Doctor Ladapo. Governor DeSantis’s Deserves A Shout Out Too.

Semper Fidelis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Bryson's avatar
James Bryson
7h

Praise God for Dr. Joseph Ladapo!

Lead on sir. Lead us out of this desert of criminal deceit.

There is much more to be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture