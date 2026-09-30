I recently watched Dr. Michael Nehls for the second time on Tucker Carlson, as well as on a recent episode of the German {ungeskriptet} by Ben.

I find him a very compelling speaker in both languages, and though I appreciate that Alzheimer’s is a complex disease, I get the strong impression that Dr. Nehl’s is on the right track.

As I am, at the moment, extremely pressed for time, I asked GROK to summarize Dr. Nehls’s Alzheimer’s research, and I found the following summary consistent with his recent interviews with Tucker Carlson and Ben Berndt.

Dr. Michael Nehls, a German physician and molecular geneticist, argues that Alzheimer’s disease is not an inevitable product of aging or a single molecular villain such as amyloid plaque. In his 2016 review, the Unified Theory of Alzheimer’s Disease (UTAD), he treats the illness as a long-term deficiency disease of modern life. The core of the theory is adult hippocampal neurogenesis: the lifelong production of new neurons in the hippocampus, the brain’s center for autobiographical memory and psychological resilience. Nehls holds that human evolution selected for mental fitness into old age, because elders who could still store and transmit experience improved the survival of their descendants. If that “grandmother” function is the default, then Alzheimer’s must be an interruption of a natural growth process rather than a programmed decay. What interrupts the process, in his account, is a cluster of lifestyle shortfalls: too little movement, sleep, social contact, and mental novelty; diets high in sugar and poor in micronutrients; chronic stress and cortisol excess; and environmental toxins or infections that keep the brain inflamed. Any one of these can become the limiting factor, following Liebig’s law of the minimum: a growth process fails when its scarcest required input is missing. Once hippocampal neurogenesis stalls, memory capacity shrinks, novelty is avoided, the stress axis stays overactive, and downstream hallmarks of Alzheimer’s—amyloid oligomers, insulin resistance in neurons, and chronic neuroinflammation—follow. Genes such as ApoE4 and toxins then act as accelerators rather than primary causes. That chain is why Nehls calls the disease avoidable. Age, he says, is only the time window in which years of mismatch between Stone Age biology and industrial living become visible. If the deficiencies are identified and corrected—exercise, sleep, nutrients (he later emphasizes lithium among them), social warmth, and reduced chronic inflammation—neurogenesis can resume. He cites epidemiological work suggesting that addressing several lifestyle factors can cut risk substantially, and he points to multimodal programs, including Dale Bredesen’s protocol, as evidence that early cognitive decline can sometimes be slowed or reversed when many causes are treated at once. Prevention in a still-healthy person, he argues, should therefore be even more reliable. Mainstream Alzheimer’s researchers do not accept this as settled science. Critics have warned that promising complete prevention through lifestyle oversimplifies a complex, partly genetic disease and can mislead patients. Nehls’s essay-length claim is best read as a systems-biology hypothesis: Alzheimer’s as the late consequence of a starved memory center, and therefore as a condition that a species-appropriate life might largely spare us. Whether that hypothesis will hold as a complete causal theory remains an open medical question.

Especially intriguing to me is his proposition that some Alzheimer’s patients suffer from lithium deficiency. Dr. McCullough and I have had some interesting conversations about this. I believe the proposition merits careful consideration and investigation.

Again, because I am pressed for time, I asked GROK to summarize the literature and debate about lithium and cognitive decline. Again, the summary of the current discussion is consistent with Dr. Nehls’s presentation, though he argues unequivocally that lithium should be classified as an essential micronutrient like iodine.

There is no officially recognized human lithium-deficiency disease, and lithium is not classified as an essential nutrient with an RDA. That said, some researchers argue that low intake or low brain lithium can matter, and the evidence is stronger than it used to be. Major agencies have not set a dietary requirement because lithium does not meet the usual bar: a specific deficiency syndrome with a defined intake that prevents it. A 2002 review by Gerhard Schrauzer proposed a *provisional* adult intake of about 1,000 µg (1 mg) per day and argued lithium should be treated as essential, while noting that defined human deficiency diseases had not been characterized. That proposal was never adopted as official guidance. Animals. Rats and goats on very low-lithium diets have shown reproductive problems, behavioral changes, poorer growth or milk production, and shorter lifespan. Those experiments are the main reason some scientists call lithium “essential” in those species. Lithium in food and drinking water varies a lot by soil and region. Typical estimated U.S. intakes are often in the range of roughly 0.65–3.1 mg/day from diet plus water. Ecological studies have repeatedly found that areas with *higher* lithium in tap water tend to have *lower* rates of suicide (and, in some older work, homicide or certain crime measures). Similar associations have been reported for dementia in some datasets. These studies cannot prove that “deficiency” in individuals causes those outcomes; they are group-level correlations. Brain lithium and Alzheimer’s (2025). A Nature study found lithium was the metal most clearly reduced in prefrontal cortex of people with mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s, with further loss of available lithium as amyloid plaques sequester it. In mice, cutting dietary lithium worsened amyloid and tau pathology, inflammation, and memory; a low-dose lithium orotate preparation reduced those changes. That is evidence of disrupted “brain lithium homeostasis” in disease, not a classic nutritional-deficiency diagnosis you can get from a routine blood test. Groups sometimes flagged as more likely to run low include people with significant kidney disease and dialysis patients, because lithium handling tracks with renal function. Geographic diet and water also matter. There is no standard lab cutoff, ICD-style diagnosis, or list of specific symptoms that reliably means “you are lithium deficient.” Moodiness, irritability, fatigue, or brain fog are nonspecific and have many causes. Psychiatric lithium (hundreds of milligrams of lithium carbonate, targeting blood levels around 0.6–1.2 mmol/L) is a different scale from nutritional traces and has a narrow safety window, thyroid and kidney risks, and toxicity. Some people almost certainly get less lithium than others, and low environmental or brain lithium is associated with worse mental-health and neurodegenerative findings—but “lithium deficiency” is not an established clinical condition the way iodine or iron deficiency is. Anyone considering supplements should treat that as a medical decision, not a DIY nutrient fix.

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