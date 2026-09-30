FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Marie's avatar
Marie
8m

You are the first one I’ve read that’s commented on this extremely interesting interview. I was so convinced by Dr Nehls’ that I ran out to buy the supplement but was hoping more people would speak up to address this. Thank you for doing so and I hope Dr McCullough will address this too! Wouldn’t this be something if Alzheimer’s numbers would decrease with just 1 mg of an essential mineral?

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William Foster's avatar
William Foster
9m

Why is Alzheimer's practically an epidemic now as opposed to, say, 60 years ago?

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