FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Robert James's avatar
Robert James
2h

And Reiner Fullmich, still imprisoned...how far down the slide to hell we are!😱

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
2h

Wœ to those who call evil good, and good evil. ~Isaiah 5:20.

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