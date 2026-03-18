A few years ago I interviewed Dr. Paul Marik about Simple Ways to Reduce Cancer Risk. As I noted back then, Dr. Marik is an enormously curious man with a boundless capacity for inquiry and study. After he came to the startling conclusion that the official pandemic response really was driven almost entirely by commercial motives (instead of taking care of patients) he wondered if there were other elements of conventional medical care that were equally corrupt.

Five years ago he embarked on an intense study of cancer—the nature of the disease, its complex causes, and how to treat it. To his surprise, he discovered that simple lifestyle and dietary habits can significantly reduce the risk of cancer. He also learned that deficiencies in natural compounds such as Vitamin D significantly increase the risk of cancer.

I was therefore delighted to hear that Dr. Marik has just started publishing his own Substack newsletter, which I have found to be a wealth of information about cancer.

Scarcely a week goes by without the news of another person in my extended social circle—many of whom are still relatively young—getting a cancer diagnosis. As I recently discussed in my interview with British oncologist Angus Dalgleish, we suspect that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are oncogenic.

Dr. Marik’s newsletter provides a wealth of information and hope for cancer patients and for all of us who want to get serious about reducing our cancer risk. Please click on the icon below to read his recent post about cancer and diet, share it with your friends, and Subscribe to Paul’s newsletter. I have known him for almost five years and I am convinced that he is one of the great intellectual and moral authorities of our era.

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