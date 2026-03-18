FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

Thanks for carrying this, John! i am doing the same.

Paul Marik MD is a kind gift to all of us.

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Bob Brown's avatar
Bob Brown
2h

Thanks for sharing, I regard Dr. Paul Marik as a hero. I immediately signed up for a paid subscription.

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